General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lowered by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in General Mills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 129.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.21 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This represents a 35.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

