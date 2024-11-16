Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 on Friday. Georg Fischer has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $77.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98.
Georg Fischer Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Georg Fischer
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.