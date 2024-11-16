Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 on Friday. Georg Fischer has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $77.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98.

Georg Fischer Company Profile

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

