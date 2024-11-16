Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,269,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 6,680,756 shares.The stock last traded at $1.74 and had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GSAT

Globalstar Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,951.78. This trade represents a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Globalstar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 586,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 12.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.