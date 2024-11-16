goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in October

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.7 days.
goeasy Stock Performance
Shares of EHMEF traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.50. 940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.17. goeasy has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $150.66.
goeasy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.