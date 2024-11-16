goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in October

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,700 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.7 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of EHMEF traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.50. 940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.17. goeasy has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $150.66.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

