GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.80% of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 1,905,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

About GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

