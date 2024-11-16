Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Update

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 416,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,810.0 days.

Greentown Management Price Performance

GRMHF remained flat at C$0.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. Greentown Management has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.76.

Get Greentown Management alerts:

Greentown Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Greentown Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.