Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Short Interest Update

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 416,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,810.0 days.
Greentown Management Price Performance
GRMHF remained flat at C$0.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. Greentown Management has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.76.
Greentown Management Company Profile
