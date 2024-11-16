Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 3.7626 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $181.83 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $131.71 and a fifty-two week high of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $171.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

