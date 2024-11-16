Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

TV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,309. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Stories

