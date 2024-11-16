Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRDN. Raymond James began coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRDN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 68,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,017. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $314.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. acquired 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,714 shares in the company, valued at $499,996. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRDN. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter worth $311,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter worth about $1,680,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.