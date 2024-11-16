Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNRG

Hallador Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,750. The trade was a 17.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,282.94. This represents a 15.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,000 shares of company stock worth $280,040. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 66.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.