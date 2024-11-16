HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $13.25 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPTA. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Perpetua Resources stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $705.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,299.97. This represents a 37.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.