Heritage Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,051,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,335,525. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $524.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

