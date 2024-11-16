Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $181.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

