Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Mizuho

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after acquiring an additional 917,397 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,752,000 after purchasing an additional 698,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

