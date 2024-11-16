Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWDJY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

See Also

