Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in October

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,617,900 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 1,066,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Stock Performance
Shares of Huatai Securities stock remained flat at 1.25 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 1.25 and its 200-day moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 52-week low of 1.12 and a 52-week high of 1.25.
About Huatai Securities
