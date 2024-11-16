Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in October

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,617,900 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 1,066,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

Shares of Huatai Securities stock remained flat at 1.25 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 1.25 and its 200-day moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a 52-week low of 1.12 and a 52-week high of 1.25.

Get Huatai Securities alerts:

About Huatai Securities

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.