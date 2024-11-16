Huntington National Bank Has $2.86 Million Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 148.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHO. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

MHO stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.02 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

