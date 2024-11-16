Huntington National Bank Has $820,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

