ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
ICC Labs Stock Down 5.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.63 million and a P/E ratio of 95.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.62.
ICC Labs Company Profile
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
