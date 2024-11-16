IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the October 15th total of 1,448,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,500.0 days.

IGO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. IGO has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

