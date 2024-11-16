iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

IHRT stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

In other iHeartMedia news, Director James A. Rasulo sold 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $96,535.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,372.80. The trade was a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 53.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 169.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

