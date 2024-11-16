iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Report on IHRT
iHeartMedia Price Performance
Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia
In other iHeartMedia news, Director James A. Rasulo sold 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $96,535.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,372.80. The trade was a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 53.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 169.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.