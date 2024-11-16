ING Groep NV Buys 80,803 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,803 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 1.18% of NGL Energy Partners worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 49.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 87.5% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 350.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $4.29 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.70.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
