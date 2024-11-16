ING Groep NV Takes Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $90,404,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COKE opened at $1,210.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,258.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,154.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $688.50 and a one year high of $1,376.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 17.40%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

