Insider Buying: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Purchases C$878,602.00 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan bought 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,602.00.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, William Brennan purchased 11,744 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$672,931.20.

On Thursday, September 26th, William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total value of C$1,026,241.32.

On Tuesday, September 24th, William Brennan bought 500 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00.

Altus Group Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE AIF opened at C$56.22 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$38.17 and a one year high of C$59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 937.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.22.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

