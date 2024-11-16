Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $726,810.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $726,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,441.86. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exponent Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 601.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

