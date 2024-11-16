Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells C$1,875,000.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,875.00, for a total transaction of C$1,875,000.00.
F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total value of C$814,500.00.
Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,915.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$1,171.70 and a 12 month high of C$1,930.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,728.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,610.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.