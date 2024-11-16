Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells C$1,875,000.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,875.00, for a total transaction of C$1,875,000.00.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, F. Brian Bradstreet sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,629.00, for a total value of C$814,500.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,915.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$1,171.70 and a 12 month high of C$1,930.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,728.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,610.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

