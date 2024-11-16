Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) President Sells $66,407.40 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) President Farid Tan sold 1,868 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $66,407.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 922,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,777,811. This represents a 0.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farid Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Farid Tan sold 749 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $26,634.44.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Farid Tan sold 21,000 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $710,010.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.60.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.45 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on MetroCity Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.