Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $645,000.00 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,825 shares in the company, valued at $927,671.25. This represents a 41.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $563.23 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 18.5% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

