Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 11.7% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 125,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 12.9% in the second quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 23.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 66.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U-Haul Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. U-Haul Holding has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $79.04.

About U-Haul

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.46). U-Haul had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

