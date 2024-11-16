Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.16. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.57.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 476.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.