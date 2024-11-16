International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in International Business Machines by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,948,000 after acquiring an additional 449,912 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE IBM opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $152.13 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.48. The firm has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

