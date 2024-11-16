International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $206.35 and last traded at $207.01. Approximately 2,255,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,219,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

The company has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

