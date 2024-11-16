Intrusion’s (INTZ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.52. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.