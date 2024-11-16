Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares trading hands.
Intu Properties Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93. The stock has a market cap of £24.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
About Intu Properties
Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.
