Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

