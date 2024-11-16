Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,515. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

