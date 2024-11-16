Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,515. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
