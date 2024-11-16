Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the October 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PIZ stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $36.92. 14,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,236. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $38.44.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
