Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the October 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PIZ stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $36.92. 14,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,236. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,035.5% during the 2nd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 156,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 142,640 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

