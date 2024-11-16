Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.16. 43,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $23.34.
About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
