Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XLG stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

