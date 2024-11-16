Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
BATS XSHD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,418 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
