iPower (NYSE:IPW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
iPower Price Performance
NYSE:IPW opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.65.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
