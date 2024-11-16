iPower Renews Credit Facility with JPMorgan Chase, Extends Maturity to 2027**RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, November 13, 2024 — iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, declared today the renewal of

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read iPower’s 8K filing here.

About iPower

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Further Reading