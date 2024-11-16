Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.80. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

