Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.9% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 76.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.81 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

