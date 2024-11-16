iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Raised by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $133.38 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

