iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.