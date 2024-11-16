iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,427 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. 10,032,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.