iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 42.0% in October

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the October 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 264,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,398. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0829 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

