iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after buying an additional 773,068 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 596,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,940,000. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 518,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

