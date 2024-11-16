iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

